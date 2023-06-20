Labour Deputy Minister to address World Competitiveness Survey

Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour, Boitumelo Moloi, will on Thursday address Productivity SA's launch of Switzerland 's Institute of Management Development (IMD) 2023 World Competitiveness Yearbook (WCY) Survey.

The WCY ranking is an annual report on the competitiveness of selected countries and is recognised internationally as the leading executive opinion survey of competitiveness between nations.

It rates the ability of 64 industrialised and emerging economies to create and maintain an environment that sustains the competitiveness of enterprises.

During the launch, the 2023 performance of South Africa in the following four competitive sectors will be announced:

• Economic performance

• Government efficiency

• Business efficiency

• Infrastructure

Productivity SA strives to help businesses of all shapes and sizes to optimise their operations and become more competitive.

It is established in terms of section 31 (1) of the Employment services Act, No. 4 of 2014 as a juristic person with a mandate to promote employment growth and productivity thereby contributing to South Africa’s socio economic development and competitiveness.

Productivity SA is managed in accordance with the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

The latest productivity trends to gain the most out of the new workforce includes the prioritisation of flexible working hours and workspaces, if possible, and not assuming digital meetings or phone calls are preferred. – SAnews.gov.za