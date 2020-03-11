Labour dept online services down this weekend

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

The Department of Employment and Labour has announced that its online services will be interrupted between Friday afternoon and Sunday evening, as the department refreshes its information communication technology (ICT) infrastructure.

In a brief statement, the department apologised for the inconvenience, saying the refreshing was necessary.

“[The department] wishes to notify all its clients, especially those utilising its online services, that the department will be doing an ICT infrastructure refresh between 4pm on Friday, 13 March 2020 to 8pm on Sunday, 15 March 2020,” said the Minister.

During this period of ICT maintenance, there will be no access to any departmental systems.

“The organisation is embarking on ICT maintenance to ensure a secure and reliable information technology infrastructure, offering its staff and clients access to the right resources, quickly and easily,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

SA geared to deal with Coronavirus

7039 Views
08 Mar 2020

Cele condemns murder of IPID investigator

289 Views
11 Mar 2020

President says SA team going to Wuhan are "heroes"

354 Views
11 Mar 2020

Six new cases of Coronavirus confirmed in SA

206 Views
11 Mar 2020

Allandale Road to close for major rehabilitation

2594 Views
05 Mar 2020

North West woman cleared of Coronavirus

319 Views
11 Mar 2020

SA News on Facebook