Labour declares zero tolerance for corruption

The Department of Employment and Labour has welcomed the arrest of one of its officials in Germiston for allegedly demanding "spot fines" from a construction company for alleged "failure to comply”.

Employment and Labour Director-General, Thobile Lamati, said the department will accelerate internal processes for consequence management and enforce good governance principles to ensure that corrupt individuals face consequences within the department.

“The department regards this as a critical and effective step towards eliminating fraud and corruption within the department.

"It is unfortunate that the case against the department official is related to corrupt practices. However, rest assured that the department is doing everything in its power and authority to bring whoever is responsible to justice,” Lamati said.

He urged citizens to report corrupt activities.

“We envision a society in which all members have a zero tolerance for corruption. This is a vision that can be realised if we band together in a social compact to combat this enemy on all fronts with practical measures and targeted efforts.

"The department has zero tolerance for corruption and extortion, particularly if the perpetrator is a department employee, and we are fully committed to our international obligations to mobilise the global community to fight corruption on all fronts," Lamati said. – SAnews.gov.za