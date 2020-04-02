Labour clarifies reports on North West official

The Department of Employment and Labour is not aware of any of its officials in its North West provincial office having tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The Department of Employment and Labour in North West wishes to put it on record that until today, the department is not aware of any official from the provincial office who has tested positive for the virus,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

This comes after the Public Servants Association (PSA) released a statement alleging that one of the department’s officials had tested positive and that the department acted recklessly in handling the matter.

“However, the department can confirm that it was approached by the Department of Health during its track and trace [process] following a confirmed case of an auditor, who was deployed at the provincial office tested positive to the virus. Following the alert, a list of all the officials who made contact with the auditor was shared with the Department of Health for further medical assessment as required,” said the department.

The department said it had acted accordingly and cooperated fully with the Department of Health.

“… Therefore, any accusations that the department acted recklessly in handling the matter are unfounded and untrue. The department is a responsible employer and will never compromise the health of its officials.”

Meanwhile around 10 000 field workers will be visiting homes in villages, towns and cities to screen residents for COVID-19 symptoms.

Additionally, provinces will provide grocery and essentials packs for the most vulnerable. – SAnews.gov.za