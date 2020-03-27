Labour centres to remain closed

Labour centres across the nine provinces will remain closed over the course of South Africa’s 21-day lockdown period, said the Department of Employment and Labour.

“The department appeals to all its clients to stop visiting labour centres, as there will be no one to assist them during this period,” said the department in a statement on Friday.

South Africa has begun a 21-day lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The department has taken the decision to close labour centres in line with the government’s plan to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. By practising social distancing and improved hygiene practices, the department aims to limit the spread of the virus,” the department said.

The department requested the public to access its services online, where they can download and submit Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) forms, apply for jobs and get advice on the process of electronic claims etc.

These services can be accessed on the department’s website www.labour.gov.za, while enquiries can be sent to Online.BCP@labour.gov.za.

Meanwhile, the department said employers that are unable to pay the full salaries of workers, who they have sent home due to the lockdown, are encouraged to apply for COVID-19 TERS Benefit by sending an email to covid19ters@labour.gov.za.

“It should be noted that this benefit is applicable to all employers, who are registered with the UIF and make monthly contributions, as required by the Contributions Act of 2002,” the department said.

The Department of Employment & Labour clients can call the Department of Labour hotline number 012 337 1997. – SAnews.gov.za