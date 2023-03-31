KZN youngsters awarded certificates of recognition by Global Youth Parliament

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has congratulated Siya Njokweni and Thabo Sukanazo for being awarded certificates of recognition by the Global Youth Parliament in Dubai.

The two youngsters were recognised for the sterling work they are doing in uplifting the community through the South African Youth Council (SAYC).

According to the Premier’s Office, Njokweni heads the Economic Development portfolio in the KwaZulu-Natal’s SAYC provincial executive, while Sukanazo is the Deputy Chair at the same independent think tank and publishing house.

The certificates of recognition were awarded to them at the Annual Global Youth Parliament in Dubai this month, which represents more than 100 countries.

Last year, Njokweni flew the provincial flag high by winning the Global Youth Parliament Award under the category of ‘Emerging Youth Leader of 2022’ in Thailand.

“We congratulate Siya Njokweni and Thabo Sukanazo for flying the provincial flag high. Young people like Siya and Thabo make us proud to be KwaZulu-Natal and South African citizens. Winning this prestigious global award is no mean feat for these young people,” said Dube-Ncube.

She said she was grateful to Siya and Thabo for putting KwaZulu-Natal and its youth on the global map.

“We would like to see more young people from our province and the country taking a leap of faith like these young leaders, and steadfastly follow in their footsteps by making KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa a better province and country to live in,” she added.

The Premier also wished the young leaders well as their organisation will bid to host the Global Youth Parliament Summit in 2024 in KwaZulu-Natal.

“If their bid to host the Global Youth Parliament Summit in KwaZulu-Natal next year is successful, it will have a positive impact on our economy, which we are working tirelessly to revive and grow. We wish them success in their endeavour to host the Global Youth Parliament Summit and commit to supporting them throughout the process,” said Premier Dube-Ncube.

The Premier added that hosting the summit will provide infinite opportunities for the youth of the province and also put KwaZulu-Natal on the global stage.

The Global Youth Parliament is one of the largest youth ideas transforming organisations in the world that started in 2010 in Nepal.

The main aim is to motivate young minds in societal work, entrepreneurship, democracy and sustainable development for a better world.

Annually, the organisation, invite two inspiring young people from different countries to enhance the common understanding of the youths.

Their work is involved in entrepreneurship development, network building and democracy by conducting summits, projects and peace. – SAnews.gov.za