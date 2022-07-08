KZN Treasury reaches out to small business

Friday, July 8, 2022

KZN Finance MEC, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, is expected on Saturday to lead a Provincial Treasury’s Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) Outreach Programme, which seeks to equip rural-based small businesses with a range of business skills and economic avenues.

The SMMEs outreach programme, to be held at Bhambanana in Jozini Local Municipality, follows the Youth-in-Business Outreach Programme held recently in uThukela, with the aim of equipping young people with a raft of business skills and economic avenues.

Dube-Ncube said following the resounding success of uThukela Youth-In-Business Outreach Programme, there was a need to cover more districts to unlock bottlenecks and challenges encountered by rural-based SMMEs and small businesses when attempting to access funding and sustain their businesses.

She said the SMMEs and other small businesses have borne the brunt of COVID-19 and last year July’s unrest events, which have put them in bad shape.

“This has affected mostly rural businesses, especially those owned by Africans residing in far flung areas. These include in small towns that often struggle with access to information on how to efficiently run their businesses, access business finance… [and] information related to government’s supply chain protocols,” Dube-Ncube said.

During the outreach programme, the department will bring closer its central suppliers database unit, operation-pay-on-time, and supply chain management.

Outside stakeholders, including the National Youth Development Agency, Ithala, South African Revenue Service, and an assortment of other business services bodies will all erect exhibition stands, with readily available information and services.

“The entire package of information is sacrosanct in order to mitigate the high rate of unemployment that mostly affects the province and the country,” the MEC said. – SAnews.gov.za   

Most Read

SASSA to pay R350 grant for new cycle in mid-June

233906 Views
13 Jun 2022

Pension funds' infrastructure projects investment capped at 45%

6253 Views
06 Jul 2022

DBE outlines plan for school assistants

3808 Views
23 Jun 2022

Deputy President mourns the passing of Inkosi Xolile Ndevu

522 Views
08 Jul 2022

Eskom expects to downgrade load shedding

811 Views
08 Jul 2022

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

214890 Views
21 Sep 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter