KZN takes tough stand against crime

The KwaZulu-Natal government has undertaken to embark on an intensive community mobilisation campaign against crime, following the spate of gruesome incidents of killings, murder and gender-based violence (GBV).

Briefing media following a Provincial Executive Council (EXCO) meeting, KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, said government is concerned at the brazenness of criminals who are terrorising communities in Marianhill, uMkhanyakude and many other areas.

“The approach will start in hotspots areas and will involve huge community mobilisation against crime as a first pillar to reverse the crime trend in the province and to thwart the network operations of criminals.

“The law enforcement agencies will target illegal guns and gun shops. We are also calling for tighter control of legal guns who end up in the wrong hands. Crime has taken a shape of extreme brutality and government invites everyone in society to take a stand against crime,” Dube-Ncube said.

The Premier commended the role that the private sector will be playing in resourcing the new offensive against crime in KwaZulu-Natal.

Service delivery oversight visits

On service delivery, the Premier announced that the Executive Council will be undertaking service delivery oversight visits to the area of KwaXimba under eThekwini Metro, and then embark on Operation Sukuma Sakhe in uGu District.

She said the visits forms part of government’s more regular direct assessment of the progress made on the implementation of the programmes to resolve community concerns on water, crime, youth unemployment and addressing poverty.

“These oversight visits will culminate into community izimbizo, which will be intended to provide responses to concerns raised by the communities. Government uses such visits to engage with communities on their experiences of daily life and service delivery by government,” Dube-Ncube said.

All systems go for budget day

Meanwhile, the Premier announced that it is all systems go for the provincial budget day scheduled to take place on 10 March 2023.

She said the Council has received a report on the provincial budget position of the province ahead of the budget presentation by Finance MEC, Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni.

“The Executive Council while acknowledging the constrained fiscal environment is satisfied with the preparations for the KwaZulu-Natal budget day and invites all citizens to follow the budget presentation,” the Premier said.

The budget provides resources to meet the commitments made during the State of the Province Address and is allocated to various departments to deliver in line with the priorities outlined in the state of the province. - SAnews.gov.za