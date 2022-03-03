KZN to revoke status for housing contractors failing to deliver

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala, has warned that the provincial government will not hesitate to revoke developer status from municipalities that are failing to deliver houses to the people within the said time frames.

“We want to see all human settlement projects in the province being completed within budget. The construction of houses for a long period of time is the thing of the past,” Zikalala said.

He made the remarks during his visit to the Big Five Local Municipality under UMkhanyakude District to receive a progress report on the Mdletshe Rural Housing Project.

Accompanied by Human Settlements and Public Works MEC, Jomo Sibiya, as well as local and traditional leadership, Zikalala unveiled a R340 million rural housing project in the UMkhanyakude District during a ceremony at Macabuzana Sports Ground.

Addressing the community, Zikalala said government pursues an integrated approach involving all spheres of government to ensure the rollout of human settlements across the province.

The provincial government has taken a deliberate decision to use the construction of houses as a catalyst for local economic development and job creation for local communities.

“We insist that local emerging contractors are prioritised as part of driving radical economic transformation through the rollout of human settlements,” Zikalala said.

He added that the provincial government will use the Expanded Public Works Programme to ensure the training and employment of local youth during the construction.

“We believe that the construction of houses is about giving back dignity to the poor, the vulnerable, and in particular to those who are in rural areas,” the Premier said.

The Premier handed over two houses to the new homeowners of the first 300 housing units before launching the second 300 units’ tranche project.

He said the entire Phase 2 Mdletshe Housing Project will yield more than 2 500 units, upon completion in March 2024.

The Premier also assured the community that the provincial government is implementing the KZN Water Master Plan, in order to address major water challenges plaguing uMkhanyakude District and other municipalities. – SAnews.gov.za