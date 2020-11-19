KZN residents urged to continue saving water

Thursday, November 19, 2020

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in Kwa-Zulu Natal has urged communities to use water sparingly, despite the slight increase in water levels this week.

This comes as dam levels in that province have been deteriorating in the past few months.

According to the department’s spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau, dam levels have this week slightly increased from last week’s 52.0% to 52.7%.

“The increase is like a mere drop in the ocean, hence we call on residents to increase their efforts to use water sparingly,” Ratau said.

Ratau said in order to provide water relief in different parts of KZN, Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, together with Premier Sihle Zikalala are going to hand over the uMshwathi Secondary Bulk and Primary Reticulation Supply Scheme on Sunday, 22 November 2020.

“This is one of the many ways the department is implementing long-term solutions to address water scarcity concerns in the province.

“We are working very closely with all spheres of government to ensure that people are able to have access to clean running water,” Ratau said.

uMshwathi Secondary Bulk and Primary Reticulation Water Supply comprises four phases, which will benefit more than 3 000 households.

“The larger part of the project is mainly farms that will also be supplied by the bulk water pipelines,” Ratau said.

The phases include the Trustfeed reticulation supply, Mpolweni, Thokozani and Claridge water reticulation supply, and Swayimane reticulation upgrade.

“As we move with the implementation of long-term projects, we urge members of the community to stop vandalising water infrastructure and also report water leaks to their local municipalities,” said Ratau.

This week’s dam level status in KwaZulu-Natal:

Dam                   Status last week              Status this week

Albert-Falls        28.4%                                28.7%

Hazelmere         39.1%                                42.9%

Spring Grove      37.3%                                39.9%

Klipfontein         41.6%                                42.3%

Pongolapoort    39.6%                                39.2%

Mearns              101.2%                               101.1%

Goedertrouw    51.3%                                54.3%

Ntshingwayo     66.5%                                69.7%

Zaaihoek            48.2%                                48.2%

Spioenkop          82.1%                                86.4%

Inanda                77.9%                                79.5%

Midmar               90.9%                                91.5%

-          SAnews.gov.za

