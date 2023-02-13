KZN residents urged to be extra vigilant amid heavy rains

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has urged residents, especially in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, to remain indoors and for motorists to be extra cautious as heavy rains batter parts of the province.

Dube-Ncube said the heavy rains could lead to localised flooding and cause extensive damage to roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

She said some roads in the northern parts of the province are completely closed due to flooding and poor visibility.

“We appeal to our communities not to risk their lives but to stay indoors and not to risk travelling to festivals or public engagements because of the extreme weather conditions in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

“We have teams on the ground, who are on 24-hour standby and our Road Traffic Inspectorate is diverting traffic in areas where roads and bridges have been flooded, especially in low-lying areas,” Dube-Ncube said.

She said the provincial government has dispatched Disaster Management teams and Provincial Road Traffic Inspectorates in all affected areas, including around eMfihlweni Royal Residence in Manguzi - the venue for Umthayi Marula Festival in uMkhanyakude District.

The Premier also called on motorists to drive with extreme care, as roads are slippery due to the inclement weather conditions.

So far, no serious car crashes have been reported on the major routes such as the N2 and N3, as a result of the heavy downpour.

"However, we appeal to road users and pedestrians to continue to put safety as a priority in everything they do.

“We are still a province that is rising from the devastating floods of April 2022 and the scars still remain visible. Let us act responsibly in these conditions to avoid any loss of life,” Dube-Ncube said. - SAnews.gov.za