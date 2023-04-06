KZN ready to welcome tourists

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has reassured the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) that the province is ready to receive visitors after the devastating floods of 2022.

“As you are well aware, those historic floods severely tested the resilience of our infrastructure and left billions of rands in damage. Sadly, 400 people lost their lives. We are pleased to report that after the death and destruction, we are yet again demonstrating that we are a people who will not buckle under the weight of a crisis,” Dube-Ncube said.

Dube-Ncube made the remarks at the gala dinner of the 84th Executive Committee of the CPA Africa Region, held in Durban on Wednesday.

The KwaZulu-Natal Legislature is hosting the CPA from 3 to 6 April 2023.

Dube-Ncube said the provincial government is encouraged by the presence of the CPA in the province.

“The CPA is a force for good, democracy, good governance and development that connects national and provincial assemblies, presidential and Westminster systems, unitary and federal states, large and small nations. In this role the CPA promotes the development and growth of democracy systems in the world by deepening understanding of the roles and responsibilities of the representatives of the people.

“I have no doubt that the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association will continue to grow and prosper as an anchor and essential pillar of democratic governance globally. I am certain that the future the CPA envisions, which is that of free and fair elections, human rights, the rule of law, separation of powers, tolerance, respect and understanding,” the Premier said.

The mission of the CPA Africa Region is to promote and protect the interests and perspectives of regional Parliaments and countries, in the Commonwealth and beyond, and to promote gender equality, emancipation of women, respect for human rights, freedoms, democracy and good governance. – SAnews.gov.za