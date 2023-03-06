KZN Premier sends condolences to Tembe royal family

Monday, March 6, 2023

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube has expressed heartfelt condolences to Tembe Royal family following the murder of Sandile Tembe, a nephew of the Tembe Clan Chief, Inkosi Mabhudu Tembe.

According to reports, Tembe, who was also a prominent member of the Manguzi Policing Forum and actively fought against cross-border crime, was gunned down on Saturday evening outside a local tuck shop near his home at eMfihlweni Royal Residence in Manguzi, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Tembe Royal Family, the Tembe Clan and community as they mourn their immense loss of Sandile Tembe, who was an activist and leading the fight against cross-border crime. What is more concerning is that this incident comes just a week after the murder of another prominent fighter against the Manguzi cross-border crime syndicate, Judah Mthethwa,” Dube-Ncube said.

Dube-Ncube called on police search every corner to find those responsible for these callous murders.

“We will be engaging with national government because we believe that there should be better and urgent coordination and alignment between South Africa and its neighbours to combat escalating cross-border crimes.

"We remain resolute in our resolve to... [ensure] safety and justice in our province, as well as beyond our borders,” Dube-Ncube said. – SAnews.gov.za

