KZN Premier introduces new Executive Council members

Rebuilding the economy and creating decent jobs in the formal and informal economies are the top priorities for the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial government, says newly elected Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

“A strong focus will be directed into unlocking opportunities available through integrated government investment, infrastructural development and targeted implementation of radical economic transformation programmes across all corners of the province,” Dube-Ncube said.

Dube-Ncube made the remarks during the swearing-in ceremony of new Members of the Executive Council (MEC) on Thursday. The ceremony follows the swearing in of the new Premier on Wednesday.

Former KZN Premier, Sihle Zikalala has been appointed Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) MEC; Siboniso Duma has been appointed MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs; Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba has been appointed MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works; and Sipho Hlomuka is now in charge of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison.

Peggy Nkonyeni has been tasked with the Finance portfolio, which was vacated by Dube-Ncube; Bongi Sithole- Moloi has been appointed MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development; while Mbali Frazer has been appointed MEC for Education and Amanda Bani-Mapena has been appointed MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture.

Nomagugu Simelane and Nonhlanhla Khoza retained their posts as MECs for Health and Social Development.

Dube-Ncube said the next few months for the MECs will be characterised by hard work and humble service to the people of the province.

“Our second message is that our fate is bound together (elected leaders of society and society at large) and therefore we must work together to unlock the potential of this province,” the Premier said.

Importantly, she said, as the new executive council, they are all aware that KwaZulu-Natal is blessed with many capable leaders across all sectors of society who have a vision for a prosperous future.

“However, what is urgently needed is to choose the right path that will enable all of us to reach our destination. We are inviting the people of KwaZulu-Natal to walk with us as we embark on this journey of building a stronger KZN.”

The Premier also commended former KZN Premiers, especially Sihle Zikalala, outgoing MECs and categories of staff, past and present, across all government departments, for their loyalty to the government of the day.

“I salute them for their contribution in creating a stronger province, socially and economically. We wish to acknowledge that they have been part of the smooth transition from the old executive council to the new executive council.

“As the new executive, we count on them for ongoing support as we usher in a new era in this province. We will do our utmost best to ensure that civil servants remain motivated. We appreciate them as engines of change central in our efforts aimed at ensuring solid service delivery,” Dube-Ncube said.

She emphasised that the members will build on the solid foundations already laid by their predecessors, and “we will put greater efforts in implementing what we have agreed to do in delivering our electoral mandate”. – SAnews.gov.za