KZN Premier calls for unity and moral renewal

Monday, May 25, 2026

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has reaffirmed the importance of collective prayer as a unifying force capable of healing communities and inspiring renewed commitment to peace, compassion and responsible citizenship.

Ntuli made the remarks during the Annual KZN Provincial Prayer, held at the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Sports Ground in Ulundi on Friday, where thousands of congregants, including faith leaders and community members gathered in a spirit of unity, reflection and hope.

The prayer gathering brought together people from across the province to seek divine guidance, promote moral renewal, and strengthen social cohesion as KwaZulu-Natal continues to confront challenges including crime, gender-based violence (GBV), substance abuse, poverty and social instability.

In his address, Ntuli emphasised that faith-based organisations remain critical partners in building a safer, stronger and more prosperous KwaZulu-Natal.

“Churches and religious leaders continue to play a vital role in counselling families, guiding the youth, supporting vulnerable communities and promoting values that strengthen society,” the Premier said.

The Premier also highlighted moral regeneration and social cohesion as key pillars of the province’s development agenda, calling on communities to work together to restore respect, dignity and Ubuntu in everyday life.

The Annual KZN Provincial Prayer served as a reminder of the need for continued collaboration between government, faith leaders and communities in building a province grounded in unity, peace and shared purpose.

Water project to benefit uKhahlamba communities

Meanwhile, more than 3 500 households in uKhahlamba are expected to benefit from a recently completed water infrastructure project officially unveiled by the Premier.

Ntuli launched the Vimbukhalo Water Supply Project in the uKhahlamba Local Municipality under the uThukela District Municipality, marking a significant milestone in the provincial government’s efforts to improve access to clean, reliable and sustainable water across KwaZulu-Natal.

The project included the unveiling of two major water reticulation developments, Vimbukhalo Reticulation 03 and Vimbukhalo Reticulation 04, aimed at strengthening water supply infrastructure and improving access to potable water for households in Wards 2 and 14.

The completed infrastructure is expected to bring relief to communities that have long experienced challenges related to water access.

The project has also created employment opportunities for local residents during its implementation, contributing to local economic activity and supporting livelihoods within the municipality.

Ntuli said the Vimbukhalo Water Supply Project reflects government’s commitment to addressing service delivery challenges, investing in critical infrastructure, and ensuring that communities receive essential basic services.

He said the completion of the two projects marks an important step towards restoring dignity, improving quality of life, and inspiring new hope for the people of uKhahlamba.

“Access to water is not only a basic service, but a foundation for health, development and economic participation. Reliable water supply enables communities to live with dignity, supports local development and strengthens the broader socio-economic growth of the district,” the Premier said. – SAnews.gov.za

