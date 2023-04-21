KZN police apprehend two suspects for mass shooting

One suspect was shot dead while two were arrested on Friday in connection with the mass shooting that has claimed the lives of 10 family members in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to initial police reports, unknown gunmen stormed a Pietermaritzburg homestead and ambushed the family. Seven women and three men were fatally wounded during the shooting.

The police acted swiftly in following up on leads, which have led to the arrests of the suspects who are allegedly involved in the mass family shooting.

Police are searching for the fourth suspect. Three firearms have been recovered.

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, and the top management of the South African Police Service (SAPS) led by National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, visited the crime scene of a mass shooting earlier today. – SAnews.gov.za