KZN police apprehend two suspects for mass shooting

Friday, April 21, 2023

One suspect was shot dead while two were arrested on Friday in connection with the mass shooting that has claimed the lives of 10 family members in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to initial police reports, unknown gunmen stormed a Pietermaritzburg homestead and ambushed the family. Seven women and three men were fatally wounded during the shooting.

The police acted swiftly in following up on leads, which have led to the arrests of the suspects who are allegedly involved in the mass family shooting.

Police are searching for the fourth suspect. Three firearms have been recovered.

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, and the top management of the South African Police Service (SAPS) led by National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, visited the crime scene of a mass shooting earlier today. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

SASSA explains R350 grant application approval process

2348 Views
18 Apr 2023

Mashatile mourns the passing of businessman Tiego Moseneke

874 Views
21 Apr 2023

Nzimande to open new Walter Sisulu University buildings

451 Views
20 Apr 2023

SIU investigates duplicate payments to law firms

1395 Views
20 Apr 2023

Social grants to increase, Social Relief of Distress Grant to stay until 2024

79594 Views
22 Feb 2023

Apply online to replace your lost, damaged certificates issued by Umalusi

46715 Views
02 Apr 2023

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter