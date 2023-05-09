KZN parents urged to register learners for 2024 academic year

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has urged all parents and guardians to ensure that they register their children early for the 2024 academic year.

Learner admission for the 2024 academic year in the province opened on 12 April 2023 and the closing date for the administration of admissions is 30 September 2023.

Education MEC, Mbali Frazer, said learners who are eligible for admission are those seeking space in grades 1 and 8, which are entry grades.

Frazer advised parents, who want to transfer learners to other grades from one school to the other, to ensure that they make their requests as soon as possible.

“The only transfer applications that will be considered after the closing date are for learners whose parents would have been transferred by their employers, with effect from 1 October 2023 onwards; and they must produce evidence of such a transfer.

“The department will also consider applications for transfer of learners who would have lost their parents or guardians and have to relocate as a result of that loss,” Frazer explained.

She emphasised the importance of adhering to the requirements, noting that long queues at the beginning of the year are often caused by parents moving learners without applying, and when schools are already filled to capacity.

“Parents and guardians are encouraged to apply long before the closing date, as this will allow the department to deal with all the appeals and place learners who would have applied but failed to secure places.

“We urge parents and guardians to cooperate with the department and heed this call so that on the first day of the 2024 academic year, schools can focus on teaching and learning, and not on unnecessary administrative duties pertaining to learner admission,” Frazer said. – SAnews.gov.za