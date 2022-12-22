KZN motorists urged to exercise caution

With the Christmas weekend fast approaching, KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC, Sipho Hlomuka has urged motorists and road users to adjust their driving and be extra cautious to prevent the loss of lives.

The call follows two major crashes that took place in the province, leaving 12 people dead over the weekend.

The department reported that the first accident involving a minibus taxi and a truck, happened at the Bergville intersection on the N3.

Seven people were killed, while other occupants sustained injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

“Preliminary reports suggest that a minibus driver lost control and veered towards the direction of a truck,” Hlomuka said.

In a separate accident, five people lost their lives on the N2 when a Toyota Fortuner collided with an Opel Corsa near Galleria Mall at Amanzimtoti. A team of forensic investigators is currently investigating the possible causes of both accidents.

“The investigation will also look [into] driver behaviour, roadworthiness of the vehicles, vehicle licences, and drivers’ licences. The torrential weather could not be ruled out in some of the two accidents, however, the Department of Transport has appealed to road users to adjust their driving and be extra cautious,” Hlomuka said.

As part of the plan for the long weekend, the department embarked on many proactive plans to reduce the levels of crashes, and “it is unacceptable that 12 people lost their lives on the road.”

The MEC has extended his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

“As we are approaching the Christmas weekend, we will improve deployment of traffic police in strategic areas and we also appeal to road users to work with us,” Hlomuka said.

Emergency numbers to call when you need assistance:

Police 10111

Fire 10177

Ambulance 10177

Arrive Alive Call Centre 0861 400 800

Emer-G-Med 0861 007 911

Accident & Breakdown Towing 0860 911 326

Netcare 911 082 911

ER24 084 124

– SAnews.gov.za