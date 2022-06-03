KZN to launch renewed charge to address rampant crime

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala, is expected to use the Crime Summit to lead a renewed charge against all types of crime in the province and galvanise every stakeholder to declare war on criminals.

The provincial government, through the Department of Community Safety and Community Liaison, led by MEC Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni, will from 3 – 4 June 2022 host the KwaZulu-Natal Crime Summit.

The summit, which is a coordinated effort by the provincial government, is expected to be attended by all stakeholders across the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster, as well as other experts in the fight against crime.

Zikalala acknowledged the extent of crime in KwaZulu-Natal, especially gender-based violence (GBV), rape and murder that is linked to taxi conflicts, intra-party disagreements and the deadly attacks on traditional leaders.

Zikalala said the summit is driven by the shared intent to alter the image of the province from being the crime capital of the country in certain categories of crime, to being a haven for families to live in a secure and peaceful place, and for business to invest.

“Innovative crime prevention tactics - especially the use of technology, community and police forums, the resources of the justice, crime prevention and security cluster, increased collaboration with the private security industry and the enhanced deployment of intelligence capacity against key crimes - will be explored in detail, so will be an analysis of the changing modus operandi of criminals and emerging crime trends in society,” Zikalala said.

The provincial government has taken a clear position to create an environment where families and individuals must no longer live in fear.

“Peace and stability are necessary conditions for families to live, work and play but also for business to invest and thrive while driving the economic prosperity of all the residents of KwaZulu-Natal,” Zikalala said.

The summit comes as Police Minister, Bheki Cele, presents the quarterly crime statistics, reflecting on crimes that occurred during the fourth quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year. – SAnews.gov.za