KZN Government reaffirms commitment in fight against cross-border crime

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has given her reassurance that the provincial government will intensify crime fighting efforts, including curbing the scourge of cross-border crime between South Africa and Mozambique.

Dube-Ncube was speaking at the funeral service of slain UMhlabuyalingana Society Against Crime Chairperson, Judah Mthethwa, who was shot dead last week at his home in Manguzi.

The late Mthethwa was at the forefront of the fight against cross-border crime and championed the cause of active citizenry in uMkhanyakude District and the province at large.

Dube-Ncube said the provincial government was combining all available resources to address vehicle theft, cross-border crimes and crime in general so that they build safer communities not only in uMkhanyakude, but also across the province.

“We must not let Judah Mthethwa’s death be in vain. We must honour his memory by continuing the work that he and his crime-fighting organisation had started, by standing up against crime and injustice, and by striving to make our community a better place for all. To the family and loved ones of this brave crime fighter, we offer our deepest condolences,” Dube-Ncube said.

The Premier said the rampant vehicle theft in the uMkhanyakude District had prompted government to make a number of interventions in the area, including upgrading the Manguzi Police Station, increasing police vehicles, opening a mobile police station in the Skhemelele area and increasing police deployments.

She assured the mourners and the community that government will continue to work with them in addressing crime and in dismantling the vehicle theft syndicates.

“We must continue to work together in rooting out the criminal elements in our communities. Government will play its part and we urge the people of uMkhanyakude to work with us to ensure that perpetrators of cross-border crimes and the heinous murder of Judah Mthethwa are brought to book,” the Premier said.

The Premier attended the funeral service with Police Minister Bheki Cele, Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu, Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Nomalungelo Gina, MEC for Finance Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni and uMkhanyakude District Mayor Siphile Mdaka. – SAnews.gov.za