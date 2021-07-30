KZN declares provincial state of disaster

Friday, July 30, 2021

KwaZulu-Natal has declared a provincial state of disaster, the provincial government announced.

The move is due to the magnitude of the damage caused by the recent civil unrest.

The resolution was taken during a Provincial Executive Council meeting held and chaired by Premier on Sihle Zikalala on Thursday, following deliberations on the state of the province after the unrest.

The Provincial Executive Council received a detailed progress report as most of the organs of state have conducted their preliminary assessments to determine the magnitude of damages and cost implications.

Zikalala noted that the current estimated costs of damages and relief required for the sector departments is R1 534 026 832 96 whereas the municipal damages require R47 733 460 37. 

“The interim financial implications is R1 581 760 293 33,” Zikalala said.

The Executive Council also noted that the financial implications for the damages and recovery costs were still not final. It was resolved that with the work done so far, the situation is beyond the provincial and municipal capacity to deal with the cost of public riots and unrest as reported.

 The Premier said the declaration of a provincial state of disaster will support the reprioritisation of budgets to implement the repairs and recovery programmes.

The Executive Council also conveyed sincerest appreciation to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the South African National Defence Force, and the South African Police Service for their role in securing peace in KwaZulu-Natal and the country. – SAnews.gov.za

