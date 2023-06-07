KZN cops arrest over 9 000 suspects, 325 guns recovered in May

Relentless operations by the KwaZulu-Natal police have led to 9 016 arrests for a variety of crimes in May ranging from murder, attempted murder, rape, and robbery to carjacking.

Of these arrests, 2 620 suspects were nabbed for contact crimes, 1 055 for murder-related cases, including a farm murder and 122 for attempted murder.

With murders committed with firearms showing signs of an increase in the province, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said it was targeting operations at intelligence-identified areas.

The operations, according to SAPS, led to 325 firearms, including 29 rifles and 19 shotguns removed from society, last month.

In addition, the cops recovered over 3 000 rounds of ammunition of various calibres.

“The war against gender-based violence has also been intensified and the police’s efforts in curbing the scourge have resulted in the arrests of 213 suspects for rape, 27 people were nabbed for sexual assault whereas seven more suspects were arrested for attempted rape.”

In addition, nine suspects were also put behind bars for sexual offences.

According to the SAPS, investigators from the police’s Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units (FCS) across the province have been hard at work, which led to more than 11 life imprisonment sentences being attained last month.

Meanwhile, 149 more people were arrested because of contravention of the Domestic Violence Act.

In addition, 57 suspects were arrested for house robberies, 20 for carjacking and 33 were busted for business robberies.

“Still on contact crimes, 1 245 suspects were arrested for assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.”

The SAPS said 624 knives, 28 machetes, 21 fighting sticks and 2 axes were seized in the process.

On the stock theft front, 17 suspects were arrested for theft of all stock. Of the 31 cattle, 24 goats and nine sheep were recovered.

The police have also identified drugs as one of the contributing factors in the commission of crime.

The teams of detectives and visible policing have managed to capture 1 577 suspects for drug-related crimes and 34 people were also arrested for kidnapping.

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has reiterated that high-density operations have become a norm and will continue to create a safe and secure environment for all residents and visitors alike.

He challenged police officers to be patriotic enough to go the extra mile to ensure the safety and security of the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

“Criminals cannot do as they please, lawlessness cannot be the order of the day and no one can walk all over us as law enforcement officers. We have a Constitutional mandate to combat and prevent crime and that should be in our minds every time we report for duty.

“No area is a no-go area, no one is untouchable and we must make our presence felt. We must enforce the law to a point where criminals run out of breath,” said Mkhwanazi. – SAnews.gov.za