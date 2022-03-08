KZN budget to focus on economic recovery

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

The KwaZulu-Natal 2022/23 Budget Speech Policy Statement will place a huge emphasis on economic recovery, improve the fight against unemployment and pave the way for new jobs.

KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, will on Wednesday present the 2022/23 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) Provincial Budget at a ceremony to be held at the Royal Showground in Pietermaritzburg at 2pm.

Taking the cue from Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, Dube-Ncube will also give additional allocations to some critical departments, whose work impacts hugely on service delivery and social relief programmes.

Speaking ahead of the tabling of the provincial budget speech, Dube-Ncube said the tabling of the budget is a critical occasion, as it charts the way “in as far as outlining government spending is concerned”.

“We’ve taken stock of where bottlenecks are and have devised ways to dismantle those with the proper use of the public purse. Our new pledge of accelerating efforts to work efficiently and optimally with all departments will assist government to firm up its efforts to curb overspending and underspending,” Dube-Ncube.

The tabling of the Provincial Budget Policy Statement will also coincide with tabling of the Appropriation Bill, 2022 which, when passed, gives the legal basis for departments and public entities to spend their 2022/23 budgets. – SAnews.gov.za

 

