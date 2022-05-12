KwaZulu-Natal relief efforts receive a boost

Rebuilding and relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal have received a boost from Sasol after the chemicals and energy company donated mobile clinics and an emergency vehicle to aid in the reconstruction of the province.

This after the province – particularly eThekwini Municipality – was battered by heavy rains and flooding, which claimed the lives of at least 435 people and left a trail of destruction on infrastructure, homes and businesses.

Sasol Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Stakeholder Relations, Charlotte Mokoena, said the company is doing its part to aid vulnerable communities in the area.

“We are trying our best to act swiftly and provide consistent relief to those families most affected by the recent devastating floods.

“Stepping up for the greater good of our country and impacted communities is a responsibility we all share. We hope Sasol’s efforts provide some respite and comfort to distressed families as they start to rebuild their lives,” Mokoena said.

Sasol Media Relations Manager, Matebello Motloung, said the company has set aside at least R7.5 million for relief efforts in the area.

“R5 million has been set aside to provide key infrastructure such as schools and clinics. The R2.5 million is what has gone towards providing immediate on the ground support, working together with the Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa (CAFSA), the provincial government, various municipalities and Imperial Logistics.

“Sasol has consistently been on the ground supporting families in need across the province. In the last two weeks, it has distributed around 2 000 food and hygiene parcels, blankets and mattresses to distressed families in areas such as Mandeni, KwaDukuza, uMlazi, Tongaat, Pinetown, Verulam, Pietermaritzburg and Phoenix,” Motloung said. – SAnews.gov.za