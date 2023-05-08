KwaXimba water woes relief in sight

The community of KwaXimba, under eThekwini Municipality, will finally get reprieve from their water woes and have access to potable water closer to their homes and business establishments.

This comes after teams led by KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, visited various local service delivery projects in KwaXimba, including static water tanks that are being installed in the area, which will provide over 500 000 kilolitres of water.

The Premier undertook a service delivery oversight visit in KwaXimba on Sunday. The visit forms part of government’s direct assessment of progress made in the implementation of programmes aimed at resolving community concerns on water, electricity, crime, youth unemployment and poverty.

The programme also forms part of the KwaZulu-Natal Water Master Plan Intervention Programme, which spells out water-related challenges, while outlining the short-, medium- and long-term solutions.

Addressing community members during an engagement at Manzolwandle Sports Field, Dube-Ncube said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government has prioritised the provision of water and other basic services, including electricity, sanitation, roads and access to internet connection.

“The provincial government has a keen interest in ensuring that everyone, especially those in rural communities, also tastes the full benefits of freedom by ensuring that they receive basic services like water and decent sanitation.

“Water is life and it is a precious resource we cannot survive without. We cannot grow the economy and create employment without water,” Dube-Ncube said.

She said the provincial government has also engaged eThekwini Municipality to bring in additional expertise, including engineers who will work tirelessly to address the water challenges in affected communities.

The Premier said other major water projects to be rolled-out in eThekwini include:

The procurement of two water purification plants before the end of June 2023;

A water recycling project for industries to free up potable water in order to enhance water supply in areas such as KwaXimba;

Exploring technologies such as desalination to enhance water supply and improve water security;

Deploying big static water tanks as a temporary measure, and

Fast-tracking the construction of the upper Umkhomazi Dam to ensure that there is sufficient water supply in eThekwini.

“These water interventions are among the clearest indications by our government of our commitment to building better communities by ensuring delivery that is tangible, demonstrable and measurable,” Dube-Ncube said.

The Premier also called on communities to work closely with law enforcement agencies by reporting any vandalism to water infrastructure.

“Residents must protect the critical infrastructure that government has built to ensure access to water. One of the biggest challenges facing communities in the municipality is damage and vandalism of critical infrastructure that brings much-needed water supply.

“Our municipalities are losing millions of rands annually because of illegal water connections, which hamper our efforts as a government to bring water to our communities. We, as the communities, must take a stand against these criminals,” the Premier said.

Dube-Ncube also visited the old room that houses services for gender-based violence (GBV) victims at Msunduzi Police Station in KwaXimba. The construction of a new building, with mobile victim friendly rooms at the police station, is currently underway.

Extensive economic empowerment programme

Meanwhile, as part of an extensive economic empowerment programme, the Premier handed over a cheque - valued at R300 000 - to the Sizamela Isizwe Bafazi Primary Co-operative Ltd.

The co-operative, which is run by 14 women, also received sewing machines to sew garments, including school uniforms, jackets and trousers.

Dube-Ncube was joined by the MECs for Social Development, Nonhlanhla Khoza; Health, Nomagugu Simelane; Agriculture and Rural Development, Super Zuma; eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda; Provincial House of Traditional Leaders Chairperson, Inkosi Shinga; Members of the Provincial Legislature and the Director-General of the Province, Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize. – SAnews.gov.za