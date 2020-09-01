Kubayi-Ngubane urges restaurants to stick to COVID-19 rules

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

The Minister of Tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, has noted with concern the non-compliance by some restaurants since the move to alert level 2 of the COVID-19 risk adjusted strategy.

“We have received numerous complaints from ordinary law-abiding citizens, other operators and employees about the situation in these restaurants,” the Minister said on Tuesday.

Some restaurants are reportedly disregarding the curfew (effective between 10pm and 4am), offering take-away alcohol and are not enforcing social distancing and the wearing of masks, as required by law.

“This does not only risk these businesses licences but also endangering the safety of their loyal customers and dedicated workers,” Kubayi-Ngubane said.

The Minister has written letters to restaurants, insisting and appealing yet again for their co-operation.

She said the sector cannot risk having any the hard-earned gains made thus far reversed, as this will have a devastating impact on the recovery of the sector. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Change your SASSA grant payment method next week

5660 Views
25 Aug 2020

SASSA changes disability grant payment dates

17101 Views
23 Jul 2020

Department provides clarity on licence renewals

560 Views
01 Sep 2020

SASSA clarifies rejected R350 grant applications

59371 Views
18 Jun 2020

International travel restrictions, curfew remain under level 2

15354 Views
15 Aug 2020

Kubayi-Ngubane urges restaurants to stick to COVID-19 rules

319 Views
01 Sep 2020

SA News on Facebook