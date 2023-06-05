Kubayi leads SA delegation to UN-Habitat Assembly

Human Settlements Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, is leading a South African delegation to the Second United Nations Habitat (UN-Habitat) Assembly, which is currently underway in Nairobi, Kenya.

The UN-Habitat Assembly is the highest global decision-making body on sustainable urbanization and human settlements, which convenes every four years.

The Assembly, which kicks-off from 5 to 9 June 2023, takes place every four years, and is expected to bring together representatives from 193 Member States.

Held under the theme, “A sustainable urban future through inclusive and effective multilateralism: achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in times of global crises”, the gathering is open to all UN Member States and determines the global strategic direction on human settlements and sustainable urbanization.

The department said South Africa’s participation in the Assembly is significant in that it seeks to, amongst others, obtain support for the Global Action Plan Framework on Informal Settlements and Slums launched in the country in October 2022.

“The Global Action Plan is aimed at accelerating the transformation of informal settlements and slums by 2030. The South African Government has been championing the urgent need to transform informal settlements as a crucial entry point and catalyst to achieve Sustainable Development Goals,” the department said in a statement.

Thematic debates and discussions

The thematic debates and discussions during the Assembly will focus on the following topics:

Universal access to affordable housing: Member States are encouraged to explore mechanisms to achieve the universal right to adequate housing and move towards removing existing barriers to affordable housing.

Urban climate action: to achieve the global commitment to stay within 1.5˚C limit on rising temperatures by 2030, Member States are encouraged to explore realistic urban pathways for climate action.

Urban crises recovery: current crises are increasingly more urban, with cities very often serving as the main places of arrival for displaced people. Member States are encouraged to empower cities to respond to urban crises and support national recovery efforts.

Localisation of the SDGs: the Assembly will look at local actions needed to advance the implementation of SDGs to meet the 2030 Development Agenda targets. Member States will also be invited to explore financial mechanisms to ensure resources are directed toward urban development and reach local levels.

Prosperity and local finance: to accelerate the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals, respond to urban crises, advance urban climate action, and ensure adequate and affordable housing for all, cities need policies and fiscal resources. Member States are invited to explore policies and market mechanisms to ensure financial flows directed towards urban development and reach local levels.

The delegation includes, amongst others, South Africa’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Mninwa Mahlangu; Limpopo Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs MEC, Basikopo Makamu; South African Local Government Association (SALGA) President, Bheki Stofie; and UN World Urban Campaign and National Coordinator of Federation of Urban Poor (FEDUP) Chairperson, Rose Molokoane. – SAnews.gov.za