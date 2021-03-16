King Zwelithini funeral arrangements announced

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Government has announced the details pertaining to the Special Official Funeral of King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu.

King Zwelithini passed away in the early hours of Friday after an extended illness.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered that national flags be flown at half-mast as of Saturday, 13 March 2021.

While the burial will be a private royal family service, the official memorial service will take place at the KwaKhethaomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma on Thursday starting at 10am.

The memorial service will be broadcast live on SABC and other major broadcast channels. 

In addition, arrangements have been made for the service to be streamed live on the following government online platforms:  

- Twitter: https://twitter.com/GovernmentSA

- Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/GovernmentZA

- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

These measures are also to assist those who may not be able to physically attend the funeral due to the current COVID-19 lockdown level 1 regulations which stipulate that gatherings for funerals may not exceed 100 people.

Messages of condolence

Government wishes to advise anyone who would like to send a message of condolence to the royal family, to the Zulu nation, and to the people of KwaZulu-Natal to utilise the e-condolence book available at the condolences@gcis.gov.za email address.– SAnews.gov.za

 

