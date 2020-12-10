Keeping SA safe on the roads

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is expected to sign a ground-breaking partnership with alcoholic beverage producer Distell, that will further intensify road safety efforts.

The Ministry and Department of Transport, together with the beverage company, will work together in this partnership to combat the carnage on South Africa’s roads for the 2020 festive and holiday period.

The partnership, whose details have been formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be signed by the Department and Distell, will go beyond the festive season, the reopening of the schools, the Easter holidays and into the new financial year.

The Road Safety campaign will amplify messages on no drinking and driving, always buckling up, and promote daytime driving, vehicle roadworthiness, as well as pedestrian visibility. The Minister will provide details of the partnership during a media briefing on Friday.

“Minister Mbalula and senior Distell executives will endorse the partnership as part of the intensified 365-days, ‘Waya-Waya’ national road safety and 2020 Festive Season Arrive Alive campaign that the Minister officially launched on 3 December in Polokwane,” the Department of Transport said on Thursday.

This intensified campaign will see scores of “Road Safety Ambassadors and Campaigners” throughout Gauteng’s Central Business Districts and surrounding areas joining the Minister and the beverage company to amplify the message of road safety.

The Minister, the entourage and Road Safety Ambassadors and Campaigners will undertake a “Road Safety Education and Awareness March” from 97 Katherine St, Sandown to the Sandton Gautrain Station and interact with motorists, passengers and pedestrians at a number of major intersections in and around Sandton, such as:

Rivonia Road and Grayston Drive

Rivonia Road and Sandton Drive

Sandton and Grayston Drive

West and Maude Streets

Sandton Drive and William Nicol Street

Katherine and Grayston Drive

The Minister will also make unannounced visits to Driver Licensing and Testing Centres (DLTCs) and Vehicle Testing Stations (VTSs) during the event. – SAnews.gov.za