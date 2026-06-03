Justice Minister Kubayi to lead SADC meeting

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi will, on Friday, lead the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Committee Meeting of Ministers of Justice/Attorney General.

The meeting will be held at Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe.

“This meeting gives us an opportunity, as the SADC region, to further ensure legal consistency in all regional legal instruments. Through constructive dialogue, we can address socio-economic challenges and promote our shared objectives of upholding the rule of law in the region,” Kubayi said.

According to the department, discussions at the meeting will include the “application and interpretation of SADC legal regimes, including the SADC Treaty, SADC Protocols, and other legal instruments, as well as the application and interpretation of international law”.

“The meeting will further provide an opportunity for Ministers to review progress in the implementation of SADC legal instruments and deliberate initiatives aimed at enhancing the administration of justice across the region,” the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development added. – SAnews.gov.za