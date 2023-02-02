Justice Mahube Molemela nominated for Judge President of SCA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has nominated Justice Mahube Molemela, who is currently a Judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal, for Judge President of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The position of the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal has been vacant following the appointment of Justice Maya to the position of the Deputy Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court with effect from 01 September 2022.

In a statement on Friday, The Presidency said President Ramaphosa has informed Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of his consideration to appoint Justice Molemela.

“The President has, through the Chief Justice, invited the Judicial Service Commission to advise on the suitability of Justice Molemela to hold the office of the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal,” the Presidency said.

The Presidency said that President Ramaphosa has undertaken this consultation in terms of Section 174(3) of the Constitution.

This constitutional provision sets out that the President, as head of the National Executive - and after consulting the Judicial Service Commission and the leaders of parties represented in the National Assembly – appoints the Chief Justice and Deputy Chief Justice.

After consulting the Judicial Service Commission, the President appoints the President and Deputy President of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Justice Molemela has established an illustrious judicial career spanning over 15 years, having first been appointed as a Judge of the Free State Division of the High Court in 2008.

During her 15 years on the Bench she served as a Judge President of the Free State Division of the High Court for three years before her elevation to the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2018.

She has also served as a Judge of the Labour and Labour Appeal Court, Acting Judge of the Competition Appeal Court and Acting Judge of the Constitutional Court for two terms in 2015.

She holds a B.Proc degree (University of Fort Hare); LLB, LLM and LLD (Honoris Causa) (all three from the University of Free State). – SAnews.gov.za