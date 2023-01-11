Journalists called to enter 2023 SADC Media Awards

South African media have been invited to submit their entries for the 2023 SADC Media Awards competition.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said the SADC Media Awards are open to journalists from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states.

“The first prize winners will receive their prizes and certificates on the margins of the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government that will take place in August 2023.

“The first prize winner in each category receives US$2,500 and the runner-up receives US$1000,” the GCIS said.

The SADC Media Awards were established in 1996 to recognise best media work in disseminating information on SADC to support the process of regional co-operation and integration in the region.

To promote regional integration and cooperation (cross-border issues), the awards aim to recognise excellence in journalism in the area of print, photo, television, radio as well as to encourage media practitioners in member states to cover issues pertaining to the region.

Journalists who wish to enter the competition can access more information about the competition from the www.gcis.gov.za website.

The forms and the 2023 competition rules can be found on the links below:

Rules of the competition: https://www.gov.za/sites/default/files/gcis_documents/2023%20Rules%20of%20Competition%20-ENGLISH.pdf

Competition entry forms: https://www.gov.za/sites/default/files/gcis_documents/Entry%20form-English.docx_0.pdf

Entries need to be posted or delivered to MDDA office or any GCIS office nationwide marked:

MDDA New Offices GCIS Offices

SADC Media Awards Entry OR SADC Media Awards Entry

GSM Building Government Communications

SABC Auckland Park Campus 1035 Francis Baard Street

Johannesburg Hatfield, Pretoria

2006 0028

Applicants are urged to note that entries must be submitted no later than 28 February 2023. – SAnews.gov.za