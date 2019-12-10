Joint effort needed to eradicate corruption

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has called on the public to join government in the fight against corruption.

“Let us join hands to fight corruption. As government we have prioritised the fight against corruption and we are going to win this war,” said the Minister on Monday.

The Minister said this at a seminar to mark International Anti-corruption Day.

Addressing the seminar at the University of South Africa in Pretoria, Mchunu commended those who are actively participating in the fight against corruption.

Meanwhile, Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairperson Advocate Richard Sizani said corruption undermines democracy and the rule of law.

“Corruption had brutal consequences and caused the country to lose billions,” he said.

Sizani said there is a strong connection between corruption and poverty.

“To win the war against corruption, we need ethical public servants. We need public servants who are committed to constitutional values,” he said.

The exposure of corruption at the Zondo Commission had showed lack of ethical leadership, said Sizani.

Also speaking at the seminar, National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shamila Batohi said in most cases people are afraid to expose corruption.

“We want to see people being held accountable for the corrupt activities they are involved in,” she said.

Former Public Protector Professor Thuli Madonsela said there is an urgent need to win the fight against corruption.

“People must have hope in the anti-corruption strategy. People need to know what they lose through corruption,” she said.

She said corruption can be defeated if whistle blowers are protected.

Head of Special Investigating Unit Advocate Jan Lekhoa Mothibi said concerted efforts are needed to fight corruption.

“[A] multi-disciplinary approach is required to deal with corruption. We are determined to recover stolen monies and return them to the state,” said Mothibi.

International Anti-Corruption Day is commemorated annually on 9 December in recognition of the United Nations Convention against Corruption which was signed in Mexico in 2003.

Monday’s seminar was attended by senior government officials, non-governmental representatives, community members and students, among others. – SAnews.gov.za