Job seekers warned of scam

Friday, July 30, 2021

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has warned the public about job scammers following the arrest of a 35-year-old suspected job scammer in Polokwane on Thursday.

The victim allegedly saw a job advertisement for general workers on Facebook and promptly applied online.

Within a few days, he was invited to attend interviews at a hotel in Polokwane. He was requested to bring R210 for police clearance.

The victim became suspicious as more money for uniform was demanded from him and alerted the authorities.

When the Hawks’ Commercial Crime Investigation members pounced on the suspect, she was about to conduct more job interviews, as other unsuspecting job seekers were flocking into the hotel.

The Hawks' preliminary investigations revealed that the company the accused claimed to be working for does not exist in Polokwane.

It was further established that the suspect provided fraudulent proof of payment to the hotel for the venue fromwhere she was conducting the interviews.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court today to face charges related to fraud.

Members of the public are urged to be cautious when searching for jobs as there are scammers who target desperate job seekers. – SAnews.gov.za 

Most Read

Allow workers to access portion of retirement fund, urges Mboweni

14282 Views
28 Jul 2021

SA moves to lockdown level 3, with tighter curfew and alcohol restrictions

85186 Views
15 Jun 2021

R26 billion set aside for R350 grant

8696 Views
28 Jul 2021

No need to reapply for R350 grant, says SASSA

36462 Views
12 Feb 2021

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

285769 Views
29 Apr 2020

Vaccine registration now open for those aged 35 to 49

17750 Views
15 Jul 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter