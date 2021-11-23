Job seekers in Limpopo urged to register for potential opportunities

In an effort to improve its services, the Limpopo Department of Employment and Labour’s Public Employment Service (PES) Directorate has appealed to job seekers in the province to send their CVs to the published emails of responsible officials working directly with job seekers.

The Department of Employment and Labour embarks on this initiative at the time when many people are unemployed or have lost their jobs as a result of retrenchment after companies closed due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public Employment Service Director, Sarah Lepogo, said that this is an ongoing process with no end date because the department is constantly marketing work seekers to potential employers.

“The majority of our clients come from rural areas and do not always have the means to travel to our Labour Centres to upload their documents online or in person. This feature will allow them to upload using their phones instead of having to figure out how to navigate the website,” Lepogo said.

Lepogo emphasised that the department is not promising any job opportunities but is assisting work seekers in their job search. She said that a dedicated team of officials have been deployed across the province to search for job opportunities on behalf of work seekers on a frequent and continuous basis.

"We appeal to our job seekers, regardless of their level of education, to upload their curriculum vitae (CVs) on the shared email addresses so that the Department can try to assist them," she said.

She added that work seekers should be aware that the database is national, if they send their CV via email in Limpopo, it will be accessible in all provinces once it is captured on the Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) database.

Work Seekers in Limpopo Province are encouraged to send their CVs to the email addresses of all 13 Labour Centres.

For the Seshego labour centre:

Email address: Pes-sesh@labour.gov.za

Officials to contact: Mapula Mathebula and Fulufhelo Marubini

For the Giyani labour centre:

Email address: Pes-Giy@labour.gov.za

Officials to contact: Catherine Chauke and Nyeleti Chauke

In Groblersdal:

Email address : Pes-Gro@labour.gov.za

Officials to contact: Matsena Mokobedi and Promise Mashigo

In Lebowakgomo

Email address: Pes-Leb@labour.gov.za

Officials to contact: Sinah Mashilo and Mokgadi Nemaukhwe

In Lephalale

Email address: Leph@labour.gov.za

Officials to contact: Lesley Kgwete and Lesibana Kekana

In Polokwane

Email address: Pes-Plk@labour.gov.za

Officials to contact: Mashile Raphela, Dimakatso Mafona and Mpho Maringa

In Makhado

Email address: Pes.Makh@labour.gov.za

Officials to contact: Zandile Netshitomboni and Nkateko Mugwena

In Thohoyandou

Email address: Pes.Tho@labour.gov.za

Officials to contact: Takalani Muvhango and Ntsieni Mukhunama

In Phalaborwa

Email address: Pes.Pha@labour.gov.za

Officials to contact: Angela Mojela, Tsakani Mashaba and Patricia Maake

In Tzaneen

Email address: Pes.Tzn@labour.gov.za

Officials to contact: Gija Machimana, Lesetja Maake, Michael Makhubele and Prudence Malope

In Modimolle

Email address: Pes.Mod@labour.gov.za

Officials to contact: Peter Morifi and Dineo Matlala

In Mokopane

Email address: Pes.Mok@labour.gov.za

Officials to contact: William Mabudusha and Kabelo Motseo

In Jane Furse

Email address: Jane@labour.gov.za

Officials to contact: Thabo Kgoale, Charles Thobejane and Kedibone Mathapo

-SAnews.gov.za