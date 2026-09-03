JCPS concerned over AB Xuma Local Municipality instability

Thursday, September 3, 2026

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster has noted with concern the ongoing instability, violent protests, road blockades, intimidation, disruption of schooling, business operations and public services in the Dr AB Xuma Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape.



According to recent reports, indications are that the unrest initially emerged from concerns relating to municipal governance matters and allegations against the municipal manager, who has since been put on precautionary suspension by the municipality as investigations are underway.



The situation subsequently escalated, resulting in widespread disruptions, road closures, attacks on property, transport-related tensions and threats to public safety.



“Following intense discussions about this dire situation, the Cluster Ministers activated a coordinated stabilisation plan aimed at restoring normality and ensuring the safety of all residents.



“The stabilisation plan focuses on the main at enhanced law enforcement deployments, focused criminal investigations and prosecutions, protection of essential infrastructure and services, sustained intergovernmental coordination and community engagement, and dispute resolution mechanisms,” the cluster said in a statement on Thursday.



A multi-disciplinary team has been established to implement this comprehensive intervention plan to stabilise the situation in the area.



The multi-disciplinary team is led by three main role players, including the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, whose role, among others, will be to support bylaw enforcement, address infrastructure vulnerabilities that are continuing to be exploited by organised crime syndicates and to improve urban management and service delivery in the area.



The Department of Transport will assist the team with issues of transport safety and regulation, economic growth and public transport transformation, transport infrastructure investment and efficiency.



Lastly, the South African Police Service, which will support in combating violent and organized crime, community centred policing and modernization of crime fighting technology. These teams have been deployed with immediate effect and are required to submit regular progress reports to the JCPS Cluster.



The Co - Chairperson of the JCPS Cluster, Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, said government remains deeply concerned about the impact of these developments on residents, particularly vulnerable groups who depend on uninterrupted access to healthcare, education, social grant services, public transport and economic opportunities.



“The JCPS Cluster calls on all residents of Dr AB Xuma Municipality to remain calm, exercise restraint and reject any attempts to incite violence or lawlessness.



“Community members are encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and utilise existing legal channels to raise concerns. Any person with information regarding criminal activities, intimidation or violence is urged to report such information to the South African Police Service.



“Government remains committed to upholding the rule of law, protecting communities, safeguarding constitutional rights and ensuring that all concerns are addressed through transparent and lawful processes,” the Cluster said.



The Cluster will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as necessary. – SAnews.gov.za