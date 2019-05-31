It's back to Education for Lesufi

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has heeded the nation’s call for Panyaza Lesufi to be shifted back to being the MEC for Education in the province.

Lesufi was appointed as the MEC for Finance and e-Government on Wednesday when the Premier announced his new provincial cabinet.

However, Makhura has been inundated with calls from the public and the education sector to reinstate Lesufi, who has been making inroads in advocating for equal education.

Lesufi was also hailed for his commitment to changing the face of township schools by introducing technology modernised schools, while lessening entry requirements for learner admissions to former Model C schools.

In a statement on Friday, Makhura said he could not ignore the many calls from the public.

“While there has been appreciation of the appointment of Lesufi to Finance and e-Government, the overall non-partisan feedback from society, the education sector and the movement in general is that he remains in the Education portfolio to continue the good work of ensuring that the province is the leader and pioneer of education transformation.”

Makhura announced that Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will take over the Finance portfolio.

In a tweet, Lesufi welcomed his redeployment.

“I am truly humbled fellow South Africans. Your undying love for our work in education is amazing. The pressure to not disappoint is too high. My sincere thanks to Cde Nomantu, our Premier and the ANC. Let’s get back to work for a truly non-racial and quality education for all.” – SAnews.gov.za