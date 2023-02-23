Investigation underway in alleged assault of educator

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mbali Frazer, has established a Transversal Team to probe an alleged assault of an educator and the ambushing of the principal by a gunman at Sarasvati Primary School in Tongaat, North of Durban.

In a statement on Wednesday, the KZN Education Department said that the MEC’s Rapid Response Team is at work at the school to investigate the alleged incidences on school premises and will report its findings within 24 hours.

It is alleged that an educator was assaulted last Friday by her colleagues and the principal was allegedly ambushed and threatened by a gunmen.

“We as a Department of Education will not condone such violent behaviour on school premises and condemn such coward acts of crime.

“Schools are sacred places of teaching and learning and I call to order peace and discipline that should prevail in our centres of learning,” Frazer said. – SAnews.gov.za