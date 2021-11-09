Investigation into R200 million cocaine theft from Hawks offices

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding a break-in at its Serious Organised Crime offices in Port Shepstone where  cocaine valued at R200 million was stolen.

At the behest of national Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, Deputy National Head, Lieutenant General Tebello Constance Mosikili will conduct the inquiry while the Detective and Forensic Service has been requested to investigate the theft.

Hawks spokesperson, Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo, in a statement said the incident was suspected to have occurred between 4pm on Friday and 7am on Monday.

She said a case of business burglary had been registered for further investigation.

 “The suspects gained entry into the building by forcing open the windows. One of the safes in the office, which were used to store exhibits, was tampered with. The suspects stole 541kg cocaine drugs to the street value of R200 000 000 and ransacked the office where safes were kept,” she said.

No arrests have been made. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

115553 Views
21 Sep 2021

IEC to release 2021 Municipal Election results today

104762 Views
04 Nov 2021

SASSA grants SRD beneficiaries opportunity to change payment method

262947 Views
06 Sep 2021

SA moves to Adjusted Alert Level 1

22716 Views
30 Sep 2021

Payment of R350 grant resumes

367676 Views
26 Aug 2021

Government launches digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate

67461 Views
08 Oct 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter