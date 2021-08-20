Internal SAPS probe into deadly cash in transit heist

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has opened an urgent internal investigation into allegations of theft of firearms by police members at the Norwood Police Station in Johannesburg.

This was revealed by Police Minister Bheki Cele when he released the Quarterly Crime Statistics where he reported that 46 cash in transit (CIT) heists were committed between April and June this year.

Cele says service guns were allegedly used by a gang during a CIT heist in Brakpan where a police officer was killed.

“Police…pounced on a gang plotting a CIT robbery three weeks ago that resulted in the fatal shooting of a police officer. The police operation resulted in the arrest of 19 suspects and the recovery of scores of vehicles and firearms. The National Commissioner [General Kehla Sitole] has sanctioned an urgent internal investigation into the allegations of theft of firearms by police members at the Norwood Police Station, allegedly used by the CIT gang,” he said.

Cele says police are using various resources to combat these heists.

“It is clear that the thugs involved in CITs will stop at nothing to get what they want, including killing police officers and putting the lives of innocent people at risk. With that said, police are pushing back on this crime trend. Using intelligence and a combination of shared resources, police continue to intercept and are taking down these highly organised gangs,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za