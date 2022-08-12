Instigators of July unrest to appear in court

Friday, August 12, 2022

The twenty people who were arrested for allegedly inciting public violence through social media and other platforms during the period of unrests in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng as well as other parts of the country are expected to appear in the Durban Central Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) said it has made significant inroads in probing alleged instigators in the incitement of public violence that took place in July last year.

“The ongoing prosecution guided investigation resulted in the arrest of 20 persons of interests on 11 August 2022.  Joint police teams were mobilised to execute simultaneous arrests in various areas so as to secure court attendance of persons of interest, spread-out in KwaZulu Natal, Gauteng, North West, Free State, Western Cape and Northern Cape provinces,” the Hawks said on Thursday.

The multidisciplinary team included the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI), Serious Corruption Investigation (SCI), Serious Commercial Crime Investigation (SCCI), Digital Forensic Investigation (DFI), Priority Crime Management Centre (PCMC) of the Hawks, Crime Intelligence (CI), National Intervention Unit (NIU), Public Order Policing (POP), Tactical Response Team (TRT) as well as Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) members.

The National Head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya commended the investigation and prosecution team for their meticulous work.

Lebeya assured the nation that the team under his command will continue to work without fear, favour nor prejudice.     

More arrests are imminent as investigations into the matter continue. – SAnews.gov.za

 

