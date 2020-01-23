Inquest into fatal school wall collapse

Police in Sekgosese, outside Mankweng in Limpopo, have opened an inquest after two learners were killed when a wall collapsed on them.

In a statement, police said the incident took place on Wednesday at about 11.15am at Lekgolo Primary School at Ga-Mamaila village.

“The deceased and other learners were reportedly standing next to the wall when the trailer of a truck delivering food, as part of the school feeding scheme, crashed into it.

“A portion of the wall collapsed on the children, killing two instantly and seriously injuring three others,” police said in a statement.

The two learners were identified as seven-year-old boy, Sello Fortunate Mohale and five-year-old girl, Rethabile Nakana.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. – SAnews.gov.za