Inmate dies in escape attempt at uMzinto Correctional Centre

Monday, July 12, 2021

An inmate at the uMzinto Correctional Centre has died after a failed escape attempt.

According to the Department of Correctional Services, the inmate was part of a group that had climbed to the roof in an attempt to escape. However, he fell to the ground and died.

DCS officials and SAPS remain on-site in order to quell any potential flare-ups and the situation is under control.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms any attempts by inmates to undermine security at the centre. We will not hesitate to take strong action against those behind such acts,” the Department of Correctional Services said in a statement. – SAnews.gov.za

