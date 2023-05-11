Infrastructure build programme continues to make progress

South Africa’s infrastructure drive to revitalise the economy and create employment continues to gain momentum, says Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

“In this regard, the Minister of Transport, Sindi Chikunga, broke ground for the Ashburton Interchange Project, worth R2.4 billion, in Msunduzi Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, which will improve the seamless movement of cargo from the Port of Durban into the country and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region,” the Minister said on Thursday.

Ntshavheni was addressing a media briefing in Cape Town on the outcomes of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

The Ashburton Interchange is part of the larger N2 and N3 upgrade programme to bolster the capacity of the North-South corridor.

The aim of the N2 and N3 upgrades is to bolster the capacities of these economic arteries from the Durban port to the rest of South Africa and the continent in line with the ambitions set out in the Strategic Integrated Projects programme.

“The projects connect the Port of Durban, the largest port in sub-Saharan Africa, to the largest economic hubs in the country as well as our neighbouring countries in the SADC region.

"The upgrades will also resolve the chronic traffic congestion and reduce road carnage, thus providing higher mobility, increased safety and a reduction in overall travel time,” the South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (SANRAL) said.

In addition, the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala, has handed over 13 small harbours refurbished through the R501 million government’s Small Harbours Repairs and Maintenance Programme.

The refurbishment of these harbours will increase their efficiency and better serve the local fishing sector and other sectors in local economies. – SAnews.gov.za