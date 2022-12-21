Inclement weather may affect service delivery turnaround time

The City of Ekurhuleni has warned ratepayers that turnaround times of service delivery interruptions have recently been negatively impacted by the ongoing inclement weather.

"As the city, we appeal to members of the public to be patient with us during these days of harsh weather, as it is unsafe and impractical for personnel to work during service interruptions,” said city spokesperson, Zweli Dlamini, adding that the city remains committed to sticking to standard turnaround times.

Residents are further reminded that even though council offices will be closed for the festive holidays, essential services teams remain at work.

Residents are reminded to report any service delivery issues through the city's call centre on 0860 543 000. – SAnews.gov.za