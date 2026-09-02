Improved access to water for Ntabankulu residents

Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Residents of Luncedweni and Dedelo villages in the Ntabankulu Local Municipality, in the Eastern Cape, are set to gain improved access to reliable, quality water, following the recent handover of the Luncedweni Water Supply Scheme.

The Alfred Nzo District Municipality (ANDM), led by Executive Mayor Tsileng Sobuthongo, alongside Members of the Mayoral Committee and Ntabankulu Speaker Nomvula Kinase, officially handed over the project site to appointed contractors, Route 17 CVE Trading and Projects, in partnership with Lebutaka Consulting Engineers.

Funded through the Water Services Infrastructure Grant (WSIG), the R3.997 million investment is expected to benefit about 70 households that have historically faced severe challenges in accessing reliable water services.

The project, which is scheduled for completion within four months, includes improvements and optimisation of the existing spring water source and borehole, construction of approximately five kilometres of new water reticulation infrastructure, and the installation of communal standpipes to improve access for residents.

Beyond the immediate health and social benefits of clean water, the project is designed to act as an economic catalyst for the ward, with about 15 local jobs expected to be created.

Emerging local businesses will also have opportunities to participate through sub-contracting and other project-related activities.

Sobuthongo said the project demonstrates the district municipality’s commitment to improving basic services in rural communities.

“The implementation of this project demonstrates the municipality’s commitment to improving basic services, particularly water, and ensuring that our communities receive quality service delivery. This project brings renewed hope to the residents of Luncedweni and Dedelo by bringing clean and reliable water closer to their homes,” the mayor said.

The project has been welcomed by residents, who have called for the continued acceleration of basic service delivery across the region.

Local resident Iviwe Thoko expressed confidence that the project will be completed within the agreed four-month period and bring tangible, daily improvements to the villages.

ANDM has committed to closely monitoring the project throughout its implementation to ensure that construction progresses according to schedule and that the infrastructure meets all required quality standards, and delivers maximum benefit to the people of Ntabankulu. – SAnews.gov.za