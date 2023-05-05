Illegally manufactured alcohol, bitcoin mining equipment confiscated

Members of the South African Revenue Service (SARS), jointly with the South African Police Service (SAPS), on Thursday conducted a raid on an unauthorised warehouse in Vryburg, North West and confiscated millions of rands worth of illegally manufactured alcohol and bitcoin mining equipment.

The warehouse was used to illegally connect the crypto currency mining equipment to the town’s electrical power supply. It was also used to manufacture 14 617 bottles of duty-free liquor and popular local brands.

The bitcoin mining equipment is valued at around R10 million while the alcohol is estimated at R3.8 million.

The warehouse was well equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to enable those involved to carry out their criminal activities. One foreign national was arrested. An investigation is underway and more arrests are expected.

SARS Commissioner, Edward Kieswetter, praised the ongoing cooperation between SARS and SAPS in apprehending those who are bent on perpetrating criminality.

He said the raid formed part of SARS’ decision to act more vigilantly against unregistered taxpayers conducting business and to protect legitimate businesses.

“The abuse of duty-free labels to circumvent payable duties and other criminal undertakings found at this warehouse undermines our economy and will be confronted and met with the full might of the law,” Kieswetter said. - SAnews.gov.za