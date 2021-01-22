IEC welcomes Political Party Funding Act proclamation

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has welcomed the signing of a proclamation on the commencement of the Political Party Funding Act by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.

In a statement, the IEC said the coming into effect of the legislation from 1 April 2021 coincides with the start of a new financial year for the public sector and political parties.

“The implementation of the Act is one of the most important and far-reaching enhancements to our electoral democracy in the past 25 years,” reads the statement.

The IEC said the Act will contribute significantly to increased transparency, good governance and access to information which will ultimately enhance the credibility of the electoral process.

The Electoral Commission will next week publish the final regulations for the Act as part of the final phase of preparing for implementation.

Further details of the next steps will also be announced next week.

Announcing the proclamation, the Presidency said the implementation of the Political Party Funding Act will have far-reaching consequences for good governance and ethical political activity. It will strengthen the confidence of citizens in the democratic political process and enable them to assert their right to information. – SAnews.gov.za