IEC official charged for not submitting tax returns

Thursday, March 17, 2022

A 57-year-old Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) director is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court next month on charges of contravention of income tax and value added tax regulations.

In a statement, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said: “It was reported by the South African Revenue Services (SARS) that the suspect, a Director at the IEC, failed to submit income tax returns between 2016 and 2021.”

As a result, the entity was not able to assess the suspect’s financial status for the stated period.

The matter was reported to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit  in Johannesburg for further investigation.

On 14 March, the investigation team served the suspect with a summons to appear in court, said Hawks spokesperson, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu. – SAnews.gov.za

