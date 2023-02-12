IEC gears up for by-elections in KZN, W Cape

Four municipal ward by-elections will take place in KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape provinces on Wednesday, 15 February.

The by-elections will be contested by two independent candidates and 18 candidates from 10 political parties.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said in KwaZulu-Natal, Ward 31 in Newcastle Municipality (KZN252) will be contested by Nkosingiphile Patrik Shabalala, an independent candidate; Nkosinathi Vusi Vilane of the African National Congress (ANC); Linda Mnguni of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF); Mxolisi Andries Mkhwanazi of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), and Sindisiwe Brenda Mashazi of the Team Sugar South Africa (TSSA).

“The ward was previously represented by TSSA and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 44.23%,” the IEC said.

Ward 4 in Mtubatuba Municipality (KZN275) will be contested by Mandla Ndoda Kunene of the ANC; Kenneth Sifiso Sithembiso Mngadi of the EFF; Ntokozo Sikhumbuzo Mtimkhulu of the IFP, and Thokozani Sydney Zungu of the United Christian Democracy Party (UCDP).

“The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 40.44%,” said the IEC.

In Western Cape, Ward 6 in Cederberg Municipality (WC012) will be contested by Paul Jacques Wynand of the ANC; Andre Grant Mouton of the Cederberg First Residents Association (CFRA); Marlene Shirene Zass of the EFF, and Thomas Francois Waldeck from the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

“The ward was previously represented by Cederberg First Residents Association and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 47.51%,” said the IEC.

Ward 5 Cape Agulhas Municipality (WC033) will be contested by Gerhard Jakobus Olwage, an independent candidate; Shade Elisma Williams of the ANC; Andries Stephanus Eksteen of the Democratic Alliance (DA); Ayanda Balintulo of the EFF; Andre Josef Hamer of the GOOD party; Frederick Christie Afrika of the PA, and Elosie Krige of the Vryheidsfront Plus (VF+).

The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the councilor’s membership being terminated from the party.

The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 64.61%. – SAnews.gov.za